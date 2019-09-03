Police continue searching for suspects as vigil held one year after west Charlotte homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A deadly shooting that took the life of a 20-year-old man on September 3, 2018, remains an open investigation for CMPD.
Jourdan Malik Hill was reportedly visiting friends out in front of an apartment complex on Pruitt Street near Wilkinson Boulevard when a vehicle opened fire on them before driving away.
Hill ran inside of a nearby apartment and police arrived at the scene with Medic shortly after around 8:15 p.m. but he was later pronounced deceased because of a gunshot wound at that location.
The suspect vehicle is described as being a 1990s white Chevrolet Caprice.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective.
Hill’s family will be hosting a candlelight vigil for him on Osprey Watch Court on September 3 at 7:00 p.m. in remembrance of his life.
