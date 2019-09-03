Murrells Inlet goats to be evacuated ahead of Hurricane Dorian

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – The famous goats that inhabit Goat Island at the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk will be seeking shelter before Hurricane Dorian gets too close the South Carolina coast.
The Murrells Inlet Facebook page confirmed that the goats will be taken off the island at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
They will be taken inland until the storm passes and the weather has improved.
The goats have been put on the island for decades to help take care of the underbrush.
They are put out in the spring and then taken back inland ahead of cooler weather. You may remember last November one of the goats gave one the handlers a tough time and actually ran out into the water.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.