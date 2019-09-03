Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries following serious accident in North Wilkesboro

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - An accident involving a motorcyclist and a pickup truck in North Wilkesboro resulted in one individual being taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The accident took place at the intersection of East King Street and Forest Hills Drive when the motorcyclist failed to reduce speed at the light and ran into the truck that was stopped at the intersection.
The truck’s driver is not reported to have suffered any injuries but the motorcyclist was airlifted to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No further information has been released at this time as this remains an active investigation.
