Man located after being reported missing from rest home in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies have located a man who was reported missing from a rest home in Lincoln County Monday night.
According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, detectives located 39-year-old Chadwick Ray Bryan, who is a resident of the Boger City Rest Home on Little Valley Lane in Lincolnton.
Officials say Bryan left the rest home around 7:30 p.m. and was last seen leaving Atrium Health – Lincoln walking toward E. Highway 150.
Bryan was located near the intersection of Highway 150 and Highway 16 in Denver.
Deputies expressed thanks to everyone who helped in the case.
