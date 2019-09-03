Hurricane watch issued for coastal South Carolina, including Grand Strand, ahead of Dorian

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Hurricane Watch has been issued for the coast of South Carolina, including Horry and Georgetown counties, ahead of potential impacts from Hurricane Dorian, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center.
A watch means hurricane conditions could begin within 48 hours.
