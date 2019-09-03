Days left for NC lottery winner to claim $200,700 prize

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Someone is walking around $200,700 richer, only they likely don’t know it.
A winning lottery ticket was purchased at the Circle K on South New Hope Road in Gastonia several months ago, but the winner still hasn’t come forward. The Cash 5 winner has to claim their prize before the ticket expires Monday, Sept. 9.
That prize is half of a $401,400 jackpot. The other half was claimed by James Dickerson of Arden on March 11.
Winners have 180 days to claim their prize after a drawing.
“Because the ticket expires on a Saturday, the winner has until 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9 to bring the ticket to lottery headquarters in Raleigh,” lottery officials say.
If you know someone who may have purchased a Cash 5 ticket in Gastonia, make sure they know time to claim their prize is running out!
The winning numbers were: 1-9-22-30-37.
