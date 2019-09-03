Couple charged with stealing checks from churches

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man and woman from Kannapolis are facing multiple charges, accused of stealing checks from local churches and a preschool.
Nicusor Diamant, 41, and Mariana Firu, 32, face charges of larceny, obtaining property by false pretenses, identity theft and possession of stolen goods.
Diamant was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center under $515,000 bond Friday. Bond for Firu was set at $525,000.
According to investigators from the Rowan Sheriff’s Office and Kannapolis Police Department, checks written by various parties to Genesis Baptist Church, Sharon Baptist Church, Good Shepherd Preschool, Catawba Baptist Church and Church of Christ that ended up the hands of Diamant and Firu.
The couple allegedly also tried to deposit checks not belonging to them at a Wells Fargo Bank in Kannapolis.
