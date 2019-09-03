Coastal evacuees are making their way through Charlotte to avoid Dorian

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - People living and vacationing along the coast are following the evacuation orders and heading inland.
Many of them are making their way through Charlotte.
“Let’s hope it turns that’s all I can say," evacuee Robert Pait said. "We don’t need what the Bahamas got.”
Robert Pait left Hilton Head on Monday and based on what he saw on I-26, plenty of others did the same.
“Bumper to bumper traffic,” Pait said. “If I’d had a horse I would’ve ridden a horse and gotten home quicker.”
Drivers heading inland on Tuesday say traffic was not as bad.
Lillian and Frank Angell are also coming from Hilton Head after their vacation got cut short.
“We’re disappointed but mother nature can’t do anything about it,” Lillian Angell said.
Mandatory evacuations are startling some people, but Drema Brantley has been through this many times before.
She lives on a marsh in Beaufort, South Carolina.
“We’re used to the hurricanes but you never get comfortable,” Brantley said.
She’s headed to stay with family in Virginia, but other family members are hunkering down.
"My sons are on call so they had to stay," Brantley said.
She's praying the hurricane will leave them alone.
“Just go away!” she said.
The Angells are hoping they'll pick up where they left off on Hilton Head.
“We can go north and turn around and come back," Frank Angell said. "We’re not too far away so we can go back if it veers out to the water more!”
They say the resorts and neighborhoods they stay in along the coast were almost empty so it’s a sign that people do seem to be heeding the warnings.
