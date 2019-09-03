Calm and quiet here as Dorian heads north

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The best news from the latest NHC update is that Hurricane Dorian has started to move away from Grand Bahama. They still have high winds and dangerous storm surge but the worst seems to have moved away.
Closer to home, things are much quieter. It is warm and humid though. The storm will pull in muggy conditions before it arrives. Highs on Wednesday will be close to 90°. Rain chances will be low as we await the arrival of Dorian closer to our coastal neighbors.
Thursday would be our best chance for seeing impacts from Dorian. The mountains and foothills won’t likely see much. However, from Charlotte, east, winds could pick up. Tropical storm force winds aren’t out of the question for our eastern counties.
A few outer rain bands could bring showers to those same counties. Due to more cloud cover, that will also be the coolest day of the week with highs in the low 80s.
By Friday, Dorian will be a thing of the past. It will be moving away from eastern NC and the Outer Banks. Things will heat back up over the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80s but rain chances remain low.
Have a good evening!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
