Above-average temps, mostly sunny skies ahead of Dorian’s passage

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After hitting the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon, temperatures will return to the upper 60s across the Piedmont and Foothills and upper 50s across the Mountains overnight.
Dry and mostly sunny conditions will kick off your Wednesday before clouds become more prevalent later in the day. Mostly cloudy skies will move overhead Wednesday evening into Thursday keeping temperatures in the low to mid 80s.
You should also anticipate an increase in humidity as tropical moisture accompanying Dorian slow moves north. Despite Dorian’s passage later this week, the storm will have minimal impacts in Charlotte and areas west of I-77.
The outer bands of rain from Dorian could very well reach areas east of I-77 along with low grade tropical storm force winds near 40 mph.
As the weekend begins, warm temperatures and sunny skies return.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
