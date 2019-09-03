Above-average temperatures, mostly sunny skies ahead of Dorian’s passage

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Across the Charlotte metro area, we'll continue to experience a warm and mostly dry conditions. High temperatures today will soar to the upper 80s and lower 90s.
You should also anticipate an increase in humidity as tropical moisture accompanying Dorian slow moves north. Despite Dorian’s passage later this week, the storm will minimal impacts in Charlotte and areas west of I-77.
Mostly cloudy skies will move overhead Wednesday evening into Thursday keeping temperatures in the low to mid 80s.
The outer bands of rain from Dorian could very well reach areas east of I-77 along with low grade tropical storm force winds near 40 mph. As the weekend begins, warm temperatures and sunny skies return.
