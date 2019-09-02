Wilkinson Boulevard shut down after pedestrian struck

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A pedestrian was struck while attempting to cross Wilkinson Boulevard on Monday evening.
The individual reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the accident and was taken to the hospital by Medic upon arrival.
The vehicle that struck the pedestrian continued driving and police have not yet located the driver. A bystander who witnessed the incident applied a tourniquet to the victim before officials arrived.
As of 7:00 p.m., Wilkinson Boulevard was shut down in both directions as police remained at the scene near Weyland/Ashley.
No further information has been released at this time.
