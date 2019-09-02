Warm and muggy here as we wait for Dorian to head north

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dorian is holding his own with winds of 150mph – and creeping along at 1mph. The storm continues to bash Grand Bahama, as it has for hours now.
The storm is now a Cat. 4, but it’s still a very dangerous, if not deadly, storm. We will continue to watch as the storm starts to head north and run along the east coast. The best chance for any impacts here in the WBTV viewing area will be on Thursday.
In the meantime, we are looking at hot and muggy conditions. Highs will be close to 90° on Tuesday and in the upper 80s on Wednesday. Both days will be pretty humid too. (The unofficial last day of summer doesn’t mean anything to the weather.) Rain chances will remain low both of those days.
Thursday is the big question mark. As of now, we may not see much rain from Dorian. The current track would keep most of the rain to our east. However, we know how much the track can change between now and then – so hold on to this forecast loosely.
Winds will also be the strongest at the beaches but that isn’t to say we won’t see a breezy day around here. Winds of 20-30mph aren’t out of the question on Thursday.
There are a lot of question marks between now and then but next weekend looks pretty quiet.
Have a good evening!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
