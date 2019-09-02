Single-car accident in Denver leaves four hospitalized

(Source: WBTV - John Sparks)
By WBTV Web Staff | September 1, 2019 at 9:11 PM EDT - Updated September 1 at 9:11 PM

DENVER, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Highway Patrol is currently looking into the cause of an accident which occurred on Sunday evening in Denver.

A single car was involved in the incident and four people in the vehicle were taken to the hospital, including one who was airlifted from the scene.

A State Trooper has reported that the car initially went off the right side of the highway down an embankment and that it was a red convertible.

This remains an active investigation and no further details have been released.

