Single-car accident in Denver leaves four hospitalized

DENVER, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Highway Patrol is currently looking into the cause of an accident which occurred on Sunday evening in Denver.
A single car was involved in the incident and four people in the vehicle were taken to the hospital, including one who was airlifted from the scene.
A State Trooper has reported that the car initially went off the right side of the highway down an embankment and that it was a red convertible.
This remains an active investigation and no further details have been released.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.