Seasonable temperatures, dry skies continue through first week of September

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mostly sunny skies continues through the remainder of the daylight on this Labor Day. High temperatures will continue to climb through the upper 80s before falling into the upper 60s overnight.
Sunny conditions will prevail as you head back to work tomorrow allow temperature to soar into the upper 80s and lowers 90s by the afternoon.
We’ll experience dry conditions through the majority of the week, despite an increase in cloud cover as Hurricane Dorian moves closer to the Carolina coast Wednesday into Thursday.
At this point, Charlotte and surrounding areas should expect no direct impact from the Dorian, however, the track and storm intensity could change by midweek.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.