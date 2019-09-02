President Trump signs emergency declaration for S.C. ahead of Hurricane Dorian

According to a press release, the president’s action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures, authorized under Title V of the Stafford Act, to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe in in all 46 South Carolina counties and the Catawba Indian Nation.