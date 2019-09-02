President Trump signs emergency declaration for S.C. ahead of Hurricane Dorian

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – President Donald Trump has signed an emergency declaration and ordered federal assistance to South Carolina ahead of Hurricane Dorian.
According to a press release, the president’s action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures, authorized under Title V of the Stafford Act, to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe in in all 46 South Carolina counties and the Catawba Indian Nation.
Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency. Emergency protective measures, limited to direct Federal assistance, will be provided at 75 percent Federal funding.
