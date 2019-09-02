President Trump pledges support to North Carolina as hurricane approaches

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Senator Thom Tillis tweeted on Monday afternoon that he had spoken with President Trump on the phone earlier that afternoon and that he had promised to provide support for North Carolina with Hurricane Dorian closing in.
The President reportedly told Tillis that he would be granting Governor Cooper’s emergency declaration and that he would also provide the ‘full resources of the federal government’ toward the initial response in the aftermath of the Hurricane.
