Nearly 200 Lancaster County employees get pay bump in effort to raise minimum salaries

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Almost 200 employees in Lancaster County will go into the holiday week with a little more money on their upcoming paychecks.
On Sunday, the county’s recently approved classification compensation plan went into effect, raising 189 county employees’ salaries by up to three percent.
Lancaster County Administrator Steve Willis says the bump, which was just recently passed by county council, came after a study revealed several positions were underpaid at their current salary.
Even with the bump, and a 2.5 percent cost-of-living increase passed back in June, Willis says more than 160 employees will still be shy of making their new recommended minimum. He adds they hope to reach those recommended salaries over time.
“One of the things that council has recognized is that when you’re competing for the really good employees, you’ve got to pay a little bit more,” said Lancaster County Administrator Steve Willis. “If council could just simply say, ‘We’re going to fund the whole thing,’ I think they would. But with the tax caps that’s just not a possibility right now.”
Willis says the salary increase will be one of many things covered by the county’s property tax increase which takes into account the consumer price index and the county’s estimated population growth.
The millage cap for fiscal year 2019-2020 in Lancaster County is 5.42%. For the average taxpayer with a home market value of $169,000 and two vehicles with a combined market value of $35,000, Willis says taxes will go up about $36.53.
Willis adds the recent classification compensation plan study which was completed by MGT Consulting Group included all employees except those on the sheriff’s office career ladder.
