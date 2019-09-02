NC rescue opens temporary shelter for hurricane animals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An animal rescue in Mooresville is looking for volunteers as it opens a temporary emergency shelter for hurricane animals.
Piedmont Animal Rescue taking in animals impacted by Hurricane Dorian. Both North and South Carolina are expected to see effects from the storm.
Dorian is expected to head toward the U.S. mainland after ravaging the Bahamas. The hurricane is expected to hit Florida first, but mandatory evacuations have been issued along the South Carolina coast.
North Carolina is under a state of emergency.
Piedmont Animal Rescue workers say they are extending their hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. as they provide shelter for hurricane animals.
“With the Hurricane fastly approaching we will be getting about 70 animals very soon due the the storm,” Piedmont Animal Rescue posted on Facebook.
The rescue will temporarily move its office and adoption affairs to a new location for two weeks: 110 Robinson Road in Mooresville. Rescue officials say it’s next to Big Daddy’s on Highway 51.
”Come out and see the Hurricane pets and adopt your new Furry Family member!” the group posted.
Those interested in volunteering can email the rescue center at info@piedmontanimalrescue.com.
The group says they will need lots of help over the next few weeks.
