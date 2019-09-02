Multiple motorcycles, car involved in fatal Lancaster accident

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office has reported that a deadly accident on Sunday afternoon left multiple people injured and one person deceased.
The accident took place shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Highway 200 near the intersection of Highway 97 in Lancaster.
Two motorcycles and an SUV were involved in the crash and the driver of one of the motorcycles was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver was later identified as 38-year-old Curtis Reid of Rock Hill.
This remains an active investigation and no further information has been released.
