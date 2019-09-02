Knights fall to Tides 11-2 on Sunday

Press release provided by Charlotte Knights
(NORFOLK, VA) -- The Charlotte Knights dropped game three of their four-game series to the Norfolk Tides by a score of 11-2 on Sunday night from Harbor Park in Norfolk, VA. With the loss, combined with a 3-1 win by the Durham Bulls, the International League Wild Card race will now come down to the final day of the 2019 regular season on Monday.
For the Knights to win the IL Wild Card, the team would need to win Monday’s 1:05 p.m. finale against the Tides and would also need the Bulls to lose their finale against the Gwinnett Stripers on Monday. A win by the Bulls on Monday would end Charlotte’s season. The Bulls hold a 2019 season series tiebreaker over the Knights due to their 12-11 head-to-head record.
Charlotte’s only two runs of Sunday’s game came in the top of fifth inning when center fielder Luis Robert connected on his 16th home run of the season with the team. Robert finished the game 1-for-4 with the home run and two RBIs. For the season, Robert now has 32 home runs combined over three levels (eight with Winston-Salem and eight with Birmingham).
LHP Kyle Kubat (5-3, 5.63) allowed four runs on six hits over 3.1 innings pitched and was saddled with the loss. Relievers Colton Turner and Zach Thompson were charged with three runs apiece out of the bullpen. RHP Connor Walsh also allowed a run out of Charlotte’s bullpen.
The Knights will conclude the 2019 regular season and will play the finale of their four-game series against the Tides on Monday with the 1:05 p.m. finale.
