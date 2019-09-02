Hurricane Dorian continues to ravage Bahamas as it moves toward U.S. mainland

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hurricane Dorian continues to impact the northwestern Bahamas as it slowly moves west towards the Florida peninsula. The latest forecast models indicate Dorian will make a turn to the north over the next 24 hours bringing heavy rain, tropical storm to hurricane force winds and along storm surge to the Southeastern U.S. through this week.
Residents along the South Carolina and North Carolina coasts are expected to experience the impacts from a weaker Dorian, but still should make plans for a possible landfall as National Hurricane Center forecasters place the track less than 50 miles east of Cape Hatteras.
According to the NHC, Dorian is producing sustained winds near 165 mph while moving west at 1 mph. A prolonged period of catastrophic winds and storm surge will continue to affect Grand Bahama Island through today and tonight.
Life-threatening storm surges and dangerous hurricane-force winds are expected along portions of the Florida east coast through mid-week, and storm surge and hurricane warnings are in effect. There is an increasing likelihood of strong winds and dangerous storm surge along the coasts of Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina later this week.
Heavy rains, capable of producing life-threatening flash floods, are expected over northern portions of the Bahamas and coastal sections of the Southeast and lower Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States into Friday.
Here at home, we won’t face any significant impacts as Dorian is set make its pass well west of the region. However, a few bands of rain along with winds near 40 mph can’t be ruled out for evening Wednesday and Thursday especially for the eastern Piedmont.
