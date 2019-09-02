History Making Marines In Town for Convention

Some of the Montford Point Marines are still alive and came to the convention. They remember what they had to go through because of their color. 90 year old Eugene Groves remembers being called names and his family being disrespected by other Marines who didn’t look like him. Back in 2011, the Montford Point Marines received one of the highest civilian honors because of what they had to go through because of their color. They were awarded the Congressional Gold Medal in 2011. 90 year old Eugene Groves still remembers getting that award.