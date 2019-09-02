Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issues mandatory evacuation for multiple GA counties

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has issued a mandatory evacuation for multiple Georgia counties ahead of Hurricane Dorian. The order goes into effect Monday, Sept. 2 at noon.
The order includes individuals east of I-95 in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Glynn, Liberty, and McIntosh counties. Gov. Kemp tweeted the following:
The governor says due to the possibility of downed trees, power lines, debris, and flooding, people could become isolated from essential services, especially those on our barrier islands. That’s why he declared a state of emergency for these 12 southeast Georgia counties.
Governor Kemp says contraflow will begin on I-16 at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3. This new traffic pattern will allow traffic to flow westerly on all four lanes of I-16 towards Macon.
The Evacuation Assembly Area will open at the Savannah Civic Center at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, to assist people that cannot evacuate themselves from Chatham County. People can take a Chatham Area Transit (CAT) bus to the Civic Center free of charge. Citizens will be transported from the EAA to an inland county shelter.
To ensure a place on the shuttles, residents should plan to arrive at the EAA in the morning.
The EAA requests the following:
- No more than two bags or pieces of luggage per person.
- If evacuating with an animal, only domesticated animals will be accepted. Animals should be in a crate and have shot records.
Governor Brian Kemp will hold a press conference at 10:30AM this morning in Chatham County with local officials to provide additional information.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.