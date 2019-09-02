Duke Energy crews preparing as Dorian tracks close to Carolina coasts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With every storm comes power outages, and it’s what Duke Energy crews train for year-round.
Their team of meteorologists is closely tracking the path of Dorian so they can be sure they have the right crews in the right areas.
Here in Charlotte and surrounding areas, crews will be on standby, specially trained to restore power after storms like this one.
Crews from their Midwestern territories have already headed to Florida and more teams are prepared to help out on the Carolina coasts if they are needed.
They are also keeping people stationed in Charlotte and nearby areas just in case the wind and rain gets heavy and starts bringing down power lines.
“We also have the ability to reach out to neighboring Utilities who aren’t in the path of the storm to assist us as well,” spokesperson Meghan Miles said.
She is also reminding customers to be patient if weather does turn severe.
“Flooding can sometimes inhibit our travel to locations where we have power outages,” Miles said. “So many times we have to wait for the water to recede before we can start restoring power in that area.”
If you find yourself without power, call 1-800-PowerOn (1-800-769-3766) or text OUT to 57801.
