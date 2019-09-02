Consumer Advice: How to prepare for Dorian

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The track of a hurricane is almost unpredictable so it’s best to prepare if you are anywhere near its path. That means a lot of more than just boarding up windows and laying down sand bags so here’s some advice on what you can do to save money and protect your belongings if a hurricane does hit.
- If you’re planning on evacuating or even have a threat of strong winds or storm surge walk around your house and take pictures of all your belongings, not just the big ticket items. That will help you keep track of your losses if you need to file an insurance claim. It’s also a good idea to take pictures of your home before the storm.
- Speaking of insurance, check your homeowner’s policy limit and make sure you understand your hurricane and windstorm deductible. This is helpful to know ahead of time if your home does suffer a lot of damage and needs extensive repairs.
- Governors in both North and South Carolina have declared a state of emergency which means price going laws are in effect. It is illegal now for businesses to charge excessive prices during a state of emergency. After North Carolina was hit by Florence and Michael in 2018 the North Carolina attorney general won more than 500 thousand dollars in judgments against price gougers.
On our website WBTV.com we have posted links to show you how you can file a price gouging complaint in both states. In Charlotte David Hodges WBTV on your side.
