Charlotte Motor Speedway opens campground for Dorian evacuees

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - As preparations for the Sept. 27-29 Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 continue, Charlotte Motor Speedway will open its campgrounds for evacuees from Hurricane Dorian.
Speedway officials will open Rock City Campground, on Bruton Smith Boulevard, and bathhouse facilities free of charge.
Evacuees are asked to check in at the Camping World Racing Resort office (6600 Bruton Smith Blvd, Concord, NC), which can be accessed at the entrance to zMAX Dragway. After-hours check-ins can be made in the camping section on the speedway’s website.
Guests can also reach the camping office by phone at 704-455-4445.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.