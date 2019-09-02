Both recent additions to Rowan Sheriff’s Most Wanted list now charged

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men who were just added to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Most Wanted list have now been charged.
Tony Hall, Sr., 52, has numerous charges that include attempted first degree burglary, breaking, entering and larceny, larceny of a firearm, and breaking and entering motor vehicle. Deputies say Hall is suspected in several larcenies in the Kannapolis and Enochville areas of southern Rowan County.
Tony Hall was arrested in Richmond County on Sunday. Rowan detectives responded and returned Hall to Rowan County to face charges. Hall is being held on a bond of $380,000.
Donald Clair Reynolds, III, of Concord, was wanted for taking indecent liberties with a child. Reynolds surrendered to the Rowan Sheriff’s Office through his attorney and has been served with his new felony charges.
