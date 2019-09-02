400+ arrested in North Carolina ALE operation

NORTH CAROLINA (WBTV) - ALE and local North Carolina agencies participated in a statewide crackdown, leading to 444 people arrested on alcohol, drug and gambling charges.
Five firearms, various types of controlled substances and more than 50 fake IDs were seized after search warrants were executed by special agents.
Of the 636 charges issued, 350 were alcoholic beverage-related, 93 were drug-related and 24 were for felony offenses.
ALE special agents say they plan to submit violation reports to the ABC commission for criminal and regulatory violations at 16 ABC-permitted businesses. The violations could result in fines, suspensions, or revocation of ABC permits, the SBI says.
“ALE’s primary mission is to proactively reduce crime around establishments where alcohol is sold,” said Bryan House, acting Head of North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement. “By partnering with our local sheriffs and police chiefs, we’re able to maximize our efforts, connect with our communities and make these locations safer for our citizens.”
In Charlotte, four people were shot and one killed after a house party, officials say. Special agents recovered a stolen vehicle and assisted in investigating the deadly shooting.
In Cumberland County, two previously unidentified robbery suspects were identified and charged after a special agent stopped them leaving a convenience store, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation says.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.