Two minors killed in single-car accident in Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Two people were killed in an accident off of Highway 521 in Lancaster on Sunday morning.
The incident occurred at around 7:30 a.m. near the highway’s intersection on Rebound Road.
Two people in the vehicle were pronounced deceased at the scene. Both of the individuals were identified as being under the age of 18.
Two other passengers in the car were flown to a hospital in Charlotte for treatment.
No further information has been released at this time.
