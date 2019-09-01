Tracking Dorian and our Labor Day weekend forecast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hurricane Dorian continues to plow toward Abaco and Grand Bahama today and tonight as a category 4 storm. They are looking at life-threatening storm surge, hurricane force winds and torrential downpours. Your heart just has to go out to the people in the path of the storm.
Closer to home, our Labor Day weekend forecast continues to look quiet. With sunny skies, today will be in the mid 80s with tolerable dew points in the low 60s. Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s. There will be a little more humidity tomorrow than today. Both days look rain free.
The humidity will really start to increase Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, ahead of Dorian. Highs will be in the upper 80s Tuesday and Wednesday as the storm skirts the east coast.
It will make its closest pass to us during the day on Thursday. Still, it may be just far enough away that we may not see too many affects. It may be breezier than normal but rain chances are fairly low compared to our beaches.
Friday and next weekend look nice after the storm departs. Highs will be in the mid 80s and the humidity will be back to pleasant levels.
Have a great rest of your weekend!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
