Return of the Mack: Tar Heels defeat S. Carolina 24-20

North Carolina: The Tar Heels will need to learn to trust Howell more as they grow as on offense. On the game's first drive, the Tar Heels reached the Gamecocks 11 and ran it up the middle three times. On the third drive they ran a draw play on third-and-8 resulting in a three-and-out. And then late in the first half they ran the ball on third-and-goal from the South Carolina 8 instead of taking a shot at the end zone. In the second half, Howell responded with some big plays.