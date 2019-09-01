Late touchdown pushes Davidson past Georgetown, 27-20

All three of the Wildcats’ first-half possessions ended in touchdowns, including a 19-play, 99-yard drive late in the second quarter, which was capped by James Story’s second scoring run and secured a 20-0 lead at the half. The other scoring drives went for 87 and 91 yards as the Wildcats had the ball for 46 plays and nearly 23 of the first 30 minutes.