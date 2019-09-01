Kings Mountain woman found dead after reports of shots fired

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kings Mountain Police Department is reporting that a woman was found deceased on Saturday afternoon after responding to a call of shots fired.
The incident took place off of Southwood Drive and after arriving at the scene, officers found the body of a 69-year-old white female who pronounced dead by officials shortly after.
The identity of the victim and any further information related to this matter have yet to be released.
