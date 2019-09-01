City officials reveal name of Midland/Odessa shooting suspect

“Dr Cunningham said he did fine. He has a fixator to left index and middle finger. Both knuckles were destroyed by bullet entry to left hand. Right arm has a radial head fracture, it’s in a sling and is put together now. He will have a wound vac on it. Arteries and blood supply to both arms are good. Which is great. He may have loss of some nerves. Arteries did fine. Tendons were damaged to right arm and left fingers. But he’s ok.”