63-year-old man reported missing after driving to store in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are trying to find a 63-year-old man who was reported missing after he was supposed to have been driving to a store in Charlotte.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 63-year-old Otis Stewart was reported missing Friday at 6:13 p.m.
Police say Stewart left his apartment on Woodway Oak Circle on Thursday around 6 p.m.
He was supposed to have been driving to a nearby store and then returning home, but did not return home and his family and friends have not heard from him.
He is described as black man, standing 6’2” and weighing 310 pounds. He is bald with black/white beard and mustache and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, black jogging shorts and black/grey New Balance shoes.
Stewart was last known to be driving his gold 2010 Nissan Rogue with North Carolina tag HD4122J. Police say he has recently been having cognitive issues and his family is extremely concerned about him.
Anyone who sees or has information about Otis Stewart is asked to call 911 immediately.
In addition, you may also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or the assigned detective for this case at 704-336-8340.
