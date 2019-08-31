15th Annual Nazareth Child & Family Golf Tournament raises more than $30,000

Members of the top two teams in the tournament included: winning team (left to right) Tim Wheet, Kip Honeycutt, Gene Miller, (not pictured Ken Crooms), Vernon Walters Jr., president and CEO of Nazareth; second-place team: Rick Boyd, Pete Warfford, Virgil Oldham, (not pictured B.T. Warfford).
By David Whisenant | August 31, 2019 at 6:55 PM EDT - Updated August 31 at 6:55 PM

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - More than $30,000 was raised Monday during Nazareth Child & Family Connection’s 15th Annual Swing’n Fore Naz Golf Tournament at Lexington Golf Club in Lexington.

The 18-hole Captain’s Choice tournament drew 30 four-person teams. Two teams finished tied for first with 17-under-par 54s, with the tie broken in a match of cards.

The primary sponsor of the tournament, Swing Transport, along with many more hole and tee sponsors helped reach the fund-raising total.

