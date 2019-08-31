15th Annual Nazareth Child & Family Golf Tournament raises more than $30,000

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - More than $30,000 was raised Monday during Nazareth Child & Family Connection’s 15th Annual Swing’n Fore Naz Golf Tournament at Lexington Golf Club in Lexington.
The 18-hole Captain’s Choice tournament drew 30 four-person teams. Two teams finished tied for first with 17-under-par 54s, with the tie broken in a match of cards.
The primary sponsor of the tournament, Swing Transport, along with many more hole and tee sponsors helped reach the fund-raising total.
