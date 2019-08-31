Shooting at University City student apartment complex leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead and three others are injured after a shooting at 49er North student housing center in University City.
Officers were called to the off-campus student apartments at 12:52 a.m. Saturday morning to Rebecca Bailey Drive.
Police say a party was being held at one of the apartment units and multiple people were having an argument outside the unit.
Shortly after, the argument escalated and a shooting took place.
Police found a male victim in front of the apartment and two additional female victims were located behind the apartment, all with an apparent gunshot wounds.
All three were rushed to the hospital, where the man was later pronounced deceased.
The two female victims, both of which have non-life threatening injuries according to police, are enrolled at UNCC.
Police say a fourth victim was transported by unknown individuals to hospital. The man is being treated for a life threatening gunshot wound to his chest.
The shooting was approximately 2 miles from the UNC Charlotte campus. UNC Charlotte Police and CMPD determined there was no continuous threat from the incident to the University campus.
The victims’ names will not be released until their families have been notified.
Anyone with information about this homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
