Section of eastern Rowan County road closing for culvert replacement

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - N.C. Department of Transportation maintenance crews plan to close part of a Rowan County Road to replace a storm drain culvert beginning on Tuesday.
The culvert under Stone Road near Coley Road has failed, resulting in stormwater not passing under the roadway correctly.
Stone Road is set to close at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3 and is expected to reopen by 5 p.m. Friday, weather permitting. Alternate work dates are Sept. 9-11.
A detour will be in place following U.S. 52, South Main Street and Coley Road.
Drivers should use caution near this work zone and plan for extra travel time because of the detour.
