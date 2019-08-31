Officials respond to reports of bicyclist struck in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials responded to reports of a bicyclist struck by a vehicle in Gaston County Friday evening.
According to Gaston Communications, crews responded to the scene at Dallas-Stanley Highway and Evans Lake Road in Dallas.
Part of the road is shut down in the area.
There’s no word about what happened in the accident or the extent of injuries.
Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.