No injuries, but Livingstone College investigating shots fired on campus

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Livingstone College officials are investigating a report of shots fired on the campus on Thursday night. No injuries were reported.
Investigators with the Salisbury Police Department say they were initially called to the campus, but that the investigation is now in the hands of Livingstone.
The incident occurred near the pavilion area on campus. The campus was placed on lockdown throughout the night.
“Livingstone College encourages and values the safety and security of our students. The incident that occurred was an isolated event,” said college President Dr. Jimmy R. Jenkins, Sr. in a statement to The Salisbury Post. “We are taking the appropriate measures to ensure the continued safety of our students and are reviewing our safety procedures to strengthen campus security. Our planned events over this holiday weekend will continue to engage students in positive activities.”
The investigation is ongoing, according to Kimberly Harrington, assistant director of public relations at the college.
