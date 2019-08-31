CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hurricane Dorian remains a powerful Category 4 hurricane, still teetering near Category 5 strength with maximum sustained winds at 150 mph and moving W at 8 mph. She is currently located 355 miles east of Miami, FL and is expected to be near, but off the east coast of Florida by Tuesday morning at which point the storm will continue turning northward and heading toward the Carolina coastline by Wednesday for South Carolina and Thursday for North Carolina.