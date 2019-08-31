CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hurricane Dorian remains a powerful Category 4 hurricane, still teetering near Category 5 strength with maximum sustained winds at 150 mph and moving W at 8 mph. She is currently located 355 miles east of Miami, FL and is expected to be near, but off the east coast of Florida by Tuesday morning at which point the storm will continue turning northward and heading toward the Carolina coastline by Wednesday for South Carolina and Thursday for North Carolina.
The latest NHC track brings Dorian closest to the NC coast around Wilmington Thursday morning. This exact track is still likely to change and should only be used for rough guidance at this point.
Even if Dorian doesn’t officially make landfall on the east coast, the proximity of this storm can still bring hurricane conditions into the coastal regions which include hurricane force winds, dangerous storm surge and inland flooding from heavy, tropical rains.
In terms of impacts on Charlotte and surrounding regions, impacts should be minimal assuming the storms stays on the forecast course. Best chance of rain would be Wednesday late into Thursday but likely confined to our eastern counties. However, blustery winds will likely be experienced by the entire state with gale force winds toward the I-95 corridor Thursday.
Enjoy the remainder of your Labor Day Weekend as the weather pattern continues to be ideal!
