Governor McMaster declares state of emergency in preparation for Hurricane Dorian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster has declared a state of emergency in preparation for possible impact from Hurricane Dorian and urges South Carolinians to prepare.
The executive order enables all state agencies to coordinate resources and sets into effect the State Emergency Operations Plan.
“Given the strength and unpredictability of the storm, we must prepare for every possible scenario,” said Gov. McMaster. “State assets are being mobilized now and Team South Carolina is working around the clock to be ready, if necessary. We encourage all South Carolinians who may be impacted by Hurricane Dorian to be vigilant and prepare now – there is no reason for delay.”
Residents are encouraged to begin the necessary preparations for the possible effects of Hurricane Dorian.
Residents should also review their plans and consider actions they would need to take if the storm threatens the state.
“We’ve been watching Hurricane Dorian very closely over the past week. The current forecast track indicates Dorian will stay out to sea, just off the coast of Florida, and may impact South Carolina,” SCEMD Director Kim Stenson said, “It is vital that every resident have a personal emergency plan and be ready to take action if told to do so.”
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.