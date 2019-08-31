City begins process for new Cannon Boulevard corridor plan

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis is beginning the process for a new plan which would provide a long-range vision for Cannon Boulevard.
Cannon Boulevard (US 29) is a major transportation and commercial corridor which serves the City of Kannapolis, along with surrounding communities and the greater Cabarrus County/Rowan County area.
According to a press release, the Cannon Boulevard Corridor Plan (CBCP) is intended to provide a long-range vision for the transformation of Cannon Boulevard into a 21st century thoroughfare. The plan will include strategic land use, transportation and design recommendations to facilitate this transformation.
The City is accepting qualification statements from firms capable of providing professional services for the following: planning, transportation, engineering, streetscape and landscape design. The deadline for submittal of Qualification Statements is 5 pm, September 18, 2019.
For more information contact Zac Gordon, Planning Director: zgordon@kannapolisnc.gov; (704) 920-4325.
