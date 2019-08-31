Chester County Deputy involved in serious accident, hospitalized

By WBTV Web Staff | August 31, 2019 at 7:42 PM EDT - Updated August 31 at 7:42 PM

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - An accident on the I-77 on Saturday left a Chester County Sheriff’s Department deputy injured.

The incident took place while Deputy Chris Fowler was on-duty and conducting patrol in his police vehicle.

While traveling on Highway 9 near the intersection of I-77 the officer was involved in a collision at a traffic light.

Emergency personnel immediately brought the deputy to a helicopter upon arriving at the scene. He has since been listed as in stable condition at a hospital in Charlotte.

Deputy Fowler currently remains at the hospital where he continues to recover from this accident.

