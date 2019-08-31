Charlotte church members giving out gift cards to residents impacted by floodwaters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s an opportunity for community members living near Mountain Island Lake to get free help if their home was harmed by floodwaters earlier this summer.
In June, several homes in the Riverside community were damaged by severe flooding.
On Saturday, members of A Mighty Fortress Lutheran Church in Charlotte will be giving out Walmart gift cards to flood victims.
Church members will be giving out the gift cards from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
The church is located on McClure Circle across from Coulwood Tire & Auto Service.
