Will Healy era at Charlotte starts with a win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Behind 128 yards rushing and 2 touchdowns from Benny LeMay, the Charlotte 49ers started the Will Healy era with a 49-28 win over Gardner-Webb.
Healy in his first game as head coach of Charlotte got exactly what he wanted from his team-- control the clock with the run game and play solid defense in a win.
One thing he won’t be happy about is losing the turnover battle. Charlotte gave it away 3 times to only one for Gardner-Webb. Those 3 turnovers came in the form of interceptions as starting QB Brett Kean had 2 and Chris Reynolds threw 1.
Reynolds would enter the game late in the 1st quarter and led the Niners on an 80 yard scoring drive. An 18 yard run in that drive by Reynolds gave Charlotte a shot of energy that also opened the flood gates.
The drive was capped by a LeMay 1 yard TD.
The Niners would outscore the Runnin’ Bulldogs 28-14 in the 2nd quarter.
Reynolds would have a rushing TD and a passing TD in the quarter. He would finish the game 14 of 20 passing for 136 yards. He also rushed for 72 yards.
Among the bright spots for Gardner-Webb was freshman kick returner Devron Harper who had a 99 yard kickoff return for a TD in the 2nd quarter.
Senior running back Jayln Cagle would also have 84 rushing yards and 2 TD for GW.
The Niners defense was spectacular in the first half as they only gave up 56 yards. For the game, GW would only have 159 total yards.
Charlotte frustrated Gardner-Webb QB Jordan Smith as he was only 6 of 17 for 60 yards and he was sacked 5 times.
Charlotte moves to 1-0 on the season and will be at Appalachian State next Saturday. Gardner-Webb is 0-1 and will be at East Carolina next Saturday.
