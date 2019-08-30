Warrants: Baby found in Myrtle Beach hotel room with cocaine died of shaken baby syndrome

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An autopsy of an infant found in a Myrtle Beach hotel room revealed the baby suffered injuries consistent with shaken baby syndrome, according to arrest warrants.
Police said they were called to the Camelot by the Sea hotel at 2000 N. Ocean Blvd. on Sunday for an unresponsive infant.
Warrants state the child was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center in critical condition. The infant died Tuesday morning, according to Horry County Coroner Robert Edge.
During a search of the hotel room, police found a white substance in the room close to the child’s bottle which tested positive for cocaine, according to the warrants.
Police said four other minor children were also staying in the room at the time of the incident.
Geames Kena Ratliff, 37, who has been charged with homicide by child abuse, appeared in court Thursday morning. Because of the seriousness of the charge, Chief Judge Jennifer P. Wilson told Ratliff bond must be set by a circuit court judge.
Conway attorney Scott Bellamy, who is representing Ratliff, was not present during the hearing.
Ratliff’s initial appearance will be held on Oct. 4 at 1 p.m.
