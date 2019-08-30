School bus involved in crash in southwest Charlotte, no students on board

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A school bus was involved in a crash in southwest Charlotte Friday afternoon.
The wreck happened just before 3 p.m. on S. Tryon Street at Yorkmont Rd, in between Nations Ford Rd and Billy Graham Pkwy/Woodlawn Rd. Medic has not said if any injuries were reported, but they did confirm no students were on board at the time of the accident.
From WBTV’s Sky3, it appeared the bus was rear-ended by another vehicle. That second vehicle appeared to be heavily damaged.
Police have not said what may have caused the crash or if any charges are being filed.
It is unclear what school the bus is from.
