Police K9 back on the job following cancer treatment

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Though the pup still has a long road to recovery ahead, she made her first appearance back at work Wednesday.
Surf City’s working dog Kayda took a brief break from tracking bad guys and finding drugs when she was diagnosed with oral squamous cell carcinoma. The dog underwent surgery at NC State Veterinary Hospital on August 16.
A Facebook page set up by her handler made it easy for the community to check in and see how the dog was holding up throughout treatment. A GoFundMe account was set up to help offset the cost of the animal’s surgery and was fully funded within 24 hours.
K9 Kayda is technically on limited duty status for the next two weeks and still has monthly checkups at NC State for the next six months.
